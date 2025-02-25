Keanu Reeves reflects on life after 60

Keanu Reeves on after 60

Keanu Reeves is embracing his 60s with full throttle—literally.

The actor, along with longtime business partner Gard Hollinger, sat down to chat about their upcoming docuseries, Visionaries, which dives into their shared passion for motorcycles and innovation.

But of course, the conversation took a few fun detours, from bucket list adventures to space travel.

When asked about turning 60, Reeves kept things light, letting Hollinger take the lead on discussing aging.

“60? He’s older than I am, so why don’t you talk about it,” he joked. Hollinger played along, saying, “Yeah, more zest and but less zing.”

That zest is fueling their new series, which takes viewers on a journey through groundbreaking ideas and thrilling adventures.

“We’re fueled by far more than just designing motorcycles. Arch is all about discovering new ideas. We’ll take you from the rugged shores of Norway to thousands of feet underwater… and into the unexpected,” Reeves teased in a teaser by ET.

When asked what they hope audiences take away from the series, Reeves kept it simple: inspiration.

“I mean, I think hopefully they’ll be inspired by these visionary stories, they’ll feel it’s okay to pursue their own creativity, and hopefully, they’ll enjoy learning something about the process. Yeah, I mean, what people are creating is pretty darn cool.”

Hollinger added with a laugh, “Especially the company that’s sending to Mars, right? We’re sending rockets to Mars!”

That prompted the inevitable question—would they ever go to Mars themselves? Reeves was instantly on board, “I want to go to Mars.” Hollinger, however, had a different plan.

“I’m going to let him go to Mars and tell me.” But when pressed on whether he’d at least go to space, Hollinger admitted, “I don’t know, maybe I’d go if he was really going… but I don’t think we’re going to be around to make that trip.” Reeves, always the optimist, still has his sights set on at least one celestial experience. “It would be fun to go into space and see the planet.”

Space travel aside, the duo has plenty left on their bucket list—like racing.

“We’re going racing! That’s got to be buckety,” Reeves said, coining a new term for must-do experiences.

Hollinger agreed, adding, “To get the next models done, that’s super buckety.” Reeves also revealed he’s dreaming of an *Arch* trip along Australia’s Great Ocean Road, saying, “Some more journeys where we just get to go ride—that would be buckety.”

The conversation also took a nostalgic turn when Reeves was asked about his favorite motorcycle scene from his films. Without hesitation, he reminisced about My Own Private Idaho, where he rode alongside River Phoenix.

“I think riding with River Phoenix on a Norton in the desert was pretty cool.” The memory clearly hit home, as he smiled just recalling the moment.

Their passion for motorcycles is at the core of Visionaries, and it’s clear they had a blast putting it together.

“We had a lot of fun. We met some extraordinary people and got to go on a creative adventure,” Reeves shared. Hollinger chimed in, explaining that the show is all about their love for creativity, meeting innovators, and sharing their stories. “And in the process, the smiles on your faces inspire.”

Reeves and Hollinger’s own journey started with a motorcycle modification request that Hollinger initially dismissed.

“I was looking to do some modifications to a motorcycle that Gard said were ridiculous and that he wouldn’t do,” Reeves recalled with a chuckle.

Hollinger backed him up, adding, “He didn’t even let me in the shop! I literally was in the parking lot.” But over time, what started as a simple request turned into a full-fledged business—and now, a docuseries.

As for whether any Hollywood stars have approached them about working on a custom motorcycle? Hollinger admitted, “We haven’t… interesting, until now, right? They’re going to see this, and I don’t know, maybe the next models will be interesting.”

With Visionaries set to premiere on March 7 on The Roku Channel, fans can expect a wild ride—both on and off the road. And who knows? Maybe Reeves will actually make it to Mars someday.