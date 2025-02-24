Patrick Schwarzenegger hits back on nepotism allegations

‘The White Lotus’ star Patrick Schwarzenegger sets record straight on nepotism claims

Patrick Schwarzenegger broke silence on criticism surrounding her The White Lotus role.

The 31-year-old actor hit back at the critics claiming that he landed the role because of his Golden Globe-winning father, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Midnight Sun star plays Saxon Ratliff, the eldest son of an elite family in the third spinoff season of the black comedy drama.

Although Patrick is the son of famous parents, the Terminator star and former governor of California and his ex-wife and niece of former president John F Kennedy, Maria Shriver.

“I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is,” Patrick told The Sunday Times.

Setting record straight, he added, “They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on [high] school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on.”

“Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But, that’s a small moment. I would never trade my life with anyone. I’m very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have and the lessons and values they’ve instilled in me.”

Talking about how he got the role, he said, “It was my dream goal, I think I manifested it.”

“I thought, ‘There’s no way I’m going to get this, everybody is up for this.’ I’ve been a massive fan of the show since day one.”