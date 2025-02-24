Kanye West triggers divorce rumours with Bianca Censori

Kanye West triggers divorce rumours with another dramatic post

Kanye West, most controversial rapper who seems to be creating more buzz than ever with his daring moves, is now once again making headlines with a revealing photo of his wife, Bianca Censori.

The rapper is “so proud” of his wife, who earlier dominated google charts after her rare appearance at 2025 Grammys, after sharing a naked photograph of her to promote her next project.

West, who goes by "Ye" now, hinted at what's next for him and his spouse Censori. And now, people are wondering if the couple is planning for something big.

This past weekend, the Heartless rapper shared a striking movie poster on his Instagram account, showing the Australian model lying on the floor without clothes.

However, his 20.6 million followers on Instagram created more buzz than ever, wondering about the situation behind the curtain, sparking the speculations about whether she’s doing it with her consent or being coerced by the rapper.

West captioned the post, “IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME.”

As the drama unfolds, Kanye’s latest move is leaving fans on edge as they are watching closely to see where this drama will lead.