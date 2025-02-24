Jamie Lee Curtis condemns 'The Penguin' star during his big win at SAG Awards

Colin Farrell bags his first SAG Award

Colin Farrell has won his first ever Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) for his HBO show The Penguin.

The 48-year-old was presented the award by the famous Jamie Lee Curtis, who revealed a hidden secret on the SAG event.

The 66-year-old actress jokingly held accountable In Bruges actor at the big night.

While opening the envelope to announce the winner of Best Actor in a limited series, Curtis added: “And the Actor goes to… the man who gave me covid at the Golden Globes: Colin Farrell.”

The Batman star gave a hilarious spontaneous response to the Freaky Friday actor as he got up on stage to receive the accolade.

Once up on stage, Farrell responded saying, “Guilty as charged. But Brendan Gleeson f****** gave it to me!”

Farrell jokingly claimed that it was his way of 'spreading love'.

The Irish actor was nominated in the category alongwith Kevin Kline for Disclaimer, Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer, Javier Bardem for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and Andrew Scott for Ripley.

The HBO miniseries has earned Colin some extremely big rewards including the Golden Globes and 2025 Critics Choice Award.

The Penguin is an American crime drama created by Lauren LeFranc.