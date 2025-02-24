Jamie Lee Curtis feathers up appearing on SAG Awards 2025 red carpet

Jamie Lee Curtis at SAG Awards 2025 red carpet

Jamie Lee Curtis beaming elegance, with a touch of style.

The actress made a dazzling statement at the 2025 SAG Awards, embracing glamour with her signature confidence.

The actress arrived at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Sunday night in a striking Dolce & Gabbana black sequined gown, complete with a dramatic feathered top that cascaded down her arms into statement sleeves.

Letting her bold outfit take center stage, Curtis kept her accessories minimal, pairing the gown with silver and black stud earrings from Cathy Waterman. Her beauty look was equally effortless, featuring glowy skin, long, fluttery lashes, and a soft nude lip, courtesy of makeup artist Grace Ahn.

Before hitting the red carpet, Curtis shared a selfie from her car, posting it on Instagram with the caption, “I love my @lastshowgirl family! Birds of a feather…….”

Fans were quick to flood the comments with love, with one writing, “You are stunning!!” Another praised the film, saying, “Oh my gosh- I love the LSG familia too! Oh my stars, what a movie- my god- a whirl of emotions from this showgirl!!”

Curtis had plenty to celebrate at the awards, as she was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Annette in The Last Showgirl, directed by Gia Coppola.

Speaking at a Q&A after a screening of the film at CAA in Los Angeles, Curtis shared her excitement about the project, particularly because she wanted to work alongside its star, Pamela Anderson.

In The Last Showgirl, Curtis plays Annette, a former showgirl-turned-cocktail waitress with a signature spray-tanned look—something she had never personally experienced before.

“I had never gotten a spray tan,” she admitted at the Q&A. “I’ve never done it. I’ve checked the spray tan box — excuse the pun, [but] they put it everywhere.”

From her red carpet moment to her celebrated performance, Curtis continues to prove that she’s got both style and substance in equal measure.