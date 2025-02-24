SAG Awards host Kristen Bell gushes about ‘Wicked’ ahead of ceremony

Kristen Bell fangirls over ‘Wicked’ at SAG Awards

Kristen Bell, who hosted the SAG Award ceremony, gushed about Wicked ahead of the program.

The 44-year-old actress shared that her two daughters and her bond over the musical adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who were present at the evening.

“It’s the most important thing for three of us in our household of four,” Bell told People Magazine on Sunday, February 23rd.

Fangirling over the movie, Bell shared that she would love to see the Wicked co-stars putting on a potential performance during the star-studded ceremony.

“It’s been a struggle not to make the whole thing about Wicked because I just think it’s been the most important film we’ve ever made. I say ‘we’ because even though I wasn’t really a part of it, I feel like I know some people involved, so I can say ‘we,’” she said of the most nominated movie of the night.

When asked about whether a big musical number will be part of her SAG Awards repertoire, Bell joked, “We shall see. You might, I don’t know. I’d put money on it if I were you.”

Alongside hosting, Bell was also nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor for her Netflix rom-com Nobody Wants This, alongside co-star Adam Brody, who earned a nomination in the male actor category.