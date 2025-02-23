Selena Gomez says joint album with Benny Blanco is a testament to their love

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are giving fans a 'taste' of 'how much we love each other'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco aren’t just making music together — they’re giving fans a glimpse into their love story.

The engaged couple teamed up with Gracie Abrams for their new song, Call Me When You Break Up, which dropped on February 20. The track is part of their upcoming joint album, I Said I Love You First, arriving March 21.

In an interview with Apple Music 1 published February 21, Gomez opened up about the creative process, explaining how natural it felt to collaborate.

“It just felt like it was a little taste of what we are and how we made this together, and how much we loved it and how much we love each other,” she shared.

Abrams echoed the sentiment, revealing that working with Gomez and Blanco was an immediate yes. “For as long as I’ve cared about music, both of their work has been in my life,” she said. “The song was immediately stuck in my head as soon as I heard it.”

Blanco, meanwhile, couldn’t help but gush over Gomez. “She’s had such a journey in life, both personally, medically, so many other things,” he said. “Somehow by God’s grace, I happen to be that person [she trusts]. I have no idea why, but I am.”

The couple first announced their album last week alongside the release of Scared of Loving You.