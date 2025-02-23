Jennifer Carpenter breaks silence on 'Dexter: Resurrection' return

Jennifer Carpenter finally set the record straight about whether she would join Dexter: Resurrection.

In an interview with People, the actress appearing in Showtime’s spinoff Dexter: New Blood revealed that she will not return for the upcoming Dexter: Resurrection.

"I am pretty focused where I am, and I feel like I’ve completed that box. I’m proud of it," she explained the reason.

"I hope that they’re having a wonderful time," the actress, who portrayed the adoptive sister Debra of Michael C. Hall‘s titular character, extended her warm wishes to the cast and crew working on the project, slated to air this summer on Paramount+ with Showtime.

"And I’m so happy for the fans to have more to chew on," she concluded.

Notably, a Yellowstone prequel show is currently airing its season 2, in which Carpenter, 45, plays the competent U.S. Deputy Marshall Mamie Fossett.

Though the 1923 actress has confirmed she would not return, Dexter: Resurrection will reunite some of the original cast, including Hall, who executive produces David Zayas and James Remar.

In addition to the returning cast, the forthcoming series is starring Jack Alcott, Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman.