BTS J Hope gets starstruck, meeting Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae: Watch

Watch BTS J Hope’s starstruck moment with Squid Game's Lee Jung-Jae

BTS J Hope met the Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae, and their reactions to each other’s compliments were priceless.

A new video posted by BTS agency BigHit on YouTube shows a behind-the-scenes glimpse of J Hope, 31, during the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes charity event at La Defense Area in France.

The footage documented his rehearsals for the event, his interaction with the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, and an adorable starstruck moment with the Squid Game actor.

The K-pop idol had an unforgettable encounter with the actor. The former bowed respectfully, and they shook hands before the South Korean actor complimented, "I heard that your rehearsals were great, too." Hobi replied humbly, "I always do my best."

Lee, 52, told him, "You are different," leaving the BTS star both coy and flattered as he thanked him.

J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, clearly a fan of the show, excitedly shared, "I love Squid Game," which caused Lee to burst into laughter.

"I really enjoyed it," the singer and rapper added, and both celebrities shared the cutest reaction.

Lee played Seong Gi-hun in season one of the deadly game and is ready to return to end it once and for all in the third season, slated to premiere on June 27. After the second debuted on Netlfix in December 2024.