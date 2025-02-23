Backstreet Boys address possible future tour with *NSYNC

Backstreet Boys breaks silence on possibility of touring with *NSYNC

Backstreet Boys opened up about the possibility of a tour with *NYSNC this summer.

The Everybody hitmakers, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough, on February 18th spoke to E! News about the band’s upcoming Millennium residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

During the interview they touched up on whether they could be touring with fellow '90s hit group *NSYNC in future.

After the interviewer asked whether there will be a "joint tour" soon, McLean explained that "no one knows what the future holds."

"They haven't done something in over 22 years," he said about the *NSYNC who last toured in 2002. "And we're gonna keep doing what we do. But we'll see what happens."

The interview came soon after the boy band announced their nine-show stint in Las Vegas for July and August which Dorough told People magazine that it "just made sense."

"I mean, it's a comeback on the next level. You can't get any bigger than the Sphere," he said.

"We're bringing a rebirth to a record that we released years ago and taking our fans, some that have either seen some of the show back in the days, or some that weren't even probably born yet that are seeing it for the first time," Dorough added of the band's Millennium album.

The Backstreet Boys will be performing in Las Vegas on July 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27. While 1-3rd in August.