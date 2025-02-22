Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on ‘quiet luxury’ and life in farmhouse with Princess Beatrice

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, renowned luxury property developer and husband of Princess Beatrice, has shared insights into his approach to high-end real estate and why the couple chose to settle in a historic farmhouse.



As the founder and CEO of Banda, a firm specialising in bespoke luxury homes, Edoardo takes pride in a philosophy that values authenticity over perfection.

"To me, the beauty of imperfection is quiet luxury," he explained in a recent interview, emphasising how unique details can tell a home’s story.

Since launching his company in 2007 at just 23, Edoardo has transformed the London property scene, designing over 300 upscale residences and handling properties valued at more than £38 million.

He believes his success comes from his unwavering honesty with clients, setting Banda apart in the competitive luxury market.

Despite his deep ties to the world of elite real estate, Edoardo and Beatrice chose a simpler life in the Cotswolds, moving into a charming 19th-century farmhouse in 2021.

Their home reflects his vision of understated elegance—an escape from the fast-paced city life.

The couple recently expanded their family, welcoming daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose on January 22. They are also parents to Sienna, born in 2021, while Edoardo’s son Wolfie, from a previous relationship, remains a cherished part of their blended family.

Balancing royal responsibilities with a passion for property design, Edoardo continues to push the boundaries of luxury living while embracing a more grounded lifestyle with Princess Beatrice.