Kristen Bell makes shocking comment about her on-screen chemistry with Adam Brody

'Nobody Wants This season 2' is already in production

Kristen Bell, who starred alongside Adam Brody in Netflix show Nobody Wants This, has explained her on-screen and off chemistry with the actor.

Bell played the character of Joanne in the show, who is podcaster. Meanwhile, Brody plays Rabbi Noah. The two unlikely people meet each other and navigate their unexpected relationship.

While addressing the matter, the 44-year-old stated that their bond is entirely different on-screen as compared to behind the scenes.

She told E! News, "Adam and I, if you were to see us in person, there is not chemistry.”

Kristen called their off-screen chemistry to be like an old ‘granny and grampy.’

“We bicker all the time. We're like an old granny and grampy. It's not hot and heavy on set at all."

The Good Place actress have also spoken about their understanding in an interview, where she said, "I think there’s a math to it."

The Gilmore Girls actor also once said, "I give a lot of credit to the writing.”

The second season of the romantic comedy drama is already in production. However, there is no exact date announced for the release of the show.