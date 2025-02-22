Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson donate hefty amount to LA wildlife relief fund

Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio also donated money to support those affected by the fire

Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have raised a good amount of money for to fund the LA Wildfire devastation.

The popular couple’s residence, located at the Pacific Palisades nearly survived the blazes, which initiated in the first place on January 7. Both, Hanks and Wilson were asked to evacuate the place.

The duo has split the donation among different organizations, which they mentioned on their social media post.

Taking it to Instagram, the 68-year-old wrote: "Like so many of us, we see the loss and devastation wrought by the Altadena and Palisades fires. The challenge of the future of these communities is immense.

They continued: "We are so very grateful for the first responders and firefighters, from all over, who fought with all they had in order to save homes and people."

"Now we must all move forward to what is next for our city, communities, and neighbours.”

The couple have donated $ 1 million to multiple organizations to help those, who are need of support after the fire.

They concluded the note, saying, "If you can, please join us in donating. Everything helps, right?”

Besides Tom and Rita, Beyoncé, Paris Hilton, Leonardi DiCaprio and The Weeknd have also donated money to help the people affected in the LA Wildfire.