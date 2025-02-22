Justin, Hailey Bieber face ‘hard time’ after viral video

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber are reportedly going through a "hard time."

Following a viral video of Justin’s bizarre behaviour at his wife's event earlier this week, fans became concerned, and a source told Page Six that Hailey, 28, is "really concerned" for her husband.

"Justin is going through a hard time and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do," the insider disclosed.

Along with the model, the couple’s fans are increasingly worried about the A-list couple.

"They’ve seen him go through ups and downs throughout his relationship with Hailey," the tipster continued. "It’s something he’s been open about, so it’s not a secret."

Earlier this week, the Never Say Never singer made headlines when he attended an event in Los Angeles to show his support for his partner and the mother of his son at her skincare pop-up store.

In a video that has since gone viral, the Grammy winner smiles widely and shifts his weight while chatting with someone.

At one point, he touches his pants with both hands before leaning over and scratching the side of his leg.

Fans flooded the comments section of the TikTok video with worrisome messages, such as, "This is so hard to watch. Someone helps him," and "Why is he smiling like that? I’m scared."

The couple’s fans continue expressing concern, hoping for Justin’s well-being amid difficult times.