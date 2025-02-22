The White Lotus star Jason Isaacs reveals shocking details about Harry Potter series

Jason Isaacs recently reflected on his experience of working in the movie adaptation of J. K. Rowling’s fantasy books.

Isaac, who landed the role of Timothy Ratliff in The White Lotus season three, gave an interview on BBC’s The One Show.

The famed Lucius Malfoy from the Harry Potter series made “terrible confessions” about the filming of the children's series.

The Good Sam star revealed that it was quite “boring” to act in the eight-film series since the special effects were added later.

Having said that, the Brotherhood alum acknowledged the profound impact the film has had on the audience as people have claimed that the movies were “life-saving” for them.

The 61-year-old even touched upon the fact that there are people still reading and sharing it with their children.

The Golden Globe nominee continued, “There's something happened, who knows why?”

For the unversed, the third season of The White Lotus is here thrilling its fans after treating them with season one and two.

But Isaacs shared about the “smelly” working conditions in contrast with the glamorous hotel shown on-screen.