King Charles shares delightful Princess Anne video after emotional meeting

Princess Anne appears to be staying strong despite her emotional meeting with her brother, King Charles.

The royal, who was left in the hospital for five nights last year after a serious accident, achieved a major milestone as Chancellor of University College London.

The royal celebrated scientific achievement and innovation taking place as she met with researchers, students and scientists on Thursday.

The office of King Charles shared a delightful video released by the UCL’s official social media.

The clip shared highlights from the visit as the royal made rounds, and appeared in high spirits during the engagement.

“We welcomed Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to our UCL East campus where she saw some of the groundbreaking UCL research in action in areas ranging from ecology and AI to robotics, healthcare and hydrogen technology,” the message read alongside the video.

“The Princess was visiting the campus in her role as Chancellor of the University of London,” it continued.

“To see how bringing disciplines together in cutting-edge research centres with first-in-the-world degree programmes is driving solutions to global challenges.”

The nod to Anne's milestone came after reports emerged about an emotional meeting the siblings, which left the King in tears.

According to Woman's Day Magazine, a royal aide revealed that cancer-stricken Charles feels guilty about having Anne to continue working so hard due to his health.

The staffer said that the king “can't bear the thought” of Anne feeling obligated to continue working due to his health issues, given the harrowing accident she had last year.

However, Anne had a firm response to her brother as she gave him courage. “Dry your tears, buck up and get on with the job!”

Charles and Anne have always shared a good and close relationship. Anne has been as supportive to her brother as she was during the reign of her late mother, Queen Elizabeth.