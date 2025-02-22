Olivia Munn reveals ONE thing she's 'envious' of

Olivia Munn, stunning actress who is known for her versatile personality, recently shared that she sometimes feels "envious" of people who are in good health.

The 43-year-old star, known for her roles in The Newsroom and X-Men: Apocalypse, has always been open about her struggles with chronic illness, which makes her journey a bit challenging.

During her recent interview with Time Magazine, Munn shared after being named one of the publication's Women of the year 2025: "I've always heard people say like 'Health is wealth' right you hear it, you know it."

"It was just really interesting when I was looking at people with no health issues and being for the first time, so envious of that," she added.

The actress went on saying, "Because when you get diagnosed with any cancer, even through treatment, even through surgeries, you are looking over your shoulder for the rest of your life."

"It doesn't matter the accolades you have collected or the success you've had in your career or how much money you have, when I look at the people who are healthy, that's what I'm envious of because it just hits you."

Olivia Munn continued, "You know, you're going through life and you get a diagnosis like cancer, and your whole world changes and everything becomes that focus."