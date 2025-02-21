Former Royal aide teases explosive revelations on William’s reign, Harry’s future

Jason Knauf, a former royal aide, is set to break his silence in an upcoming 60 Minutes Australia interview, shedding light on Prince William’s future as king and his fractured bond with Prince Harry.



Knauf, who served as the communications secretary to the Prince and Princess of Wales from 2015 to 2022, will offer a rare insider perspective on the monarchy’s inner workings, reported GB News.

In the preview of the special, Knauf praises Prince William’s leadership, stating he will bring “down-to-earth wisdom and connection” to the throne.

However, the documentary leaves viewers hanging with a pressing question—will Harry’s role change once William becomes King?

The teaser deliberately withholds Knauf’s response, fueling speculation about the brothers' future dynamic.

Knauf has long been a key figure in royal controversies. In 2021, Meghan Markle made headlines after admitting she had forgotten about briefing him regarding the biography Finding Freedom, which chronicled her and Prince Harry’s departure from royal life.

As Knauf prepares to speak out, royal fans are eagerly awaiting the revelations that could reshape the public’s perception of the future king and his estranged brother.