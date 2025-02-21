Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco collab with Gracie Abrams on their new single

The couple teased the collaboration a day prior as they gear up to release their joint album

Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco have teamed up with Gracie Abrams for their new single, Call Me When You Break Up.

Released on Thursday, February 20, the track playfully leans into heartbreak and longing, with Gomez’s signature soft vocals setting the tone.

The song kicks off with a voicemail before Gomez delivers the opening lines: “Call me when you break up/ I want to be the first one on your mind when you wake up.” The accompanying music video takes a casual, intimate approach, featuring Gomez filming herself from bed as she sings.

Abrams joins in on the second verse, sitting beside her before the two harmonize on the chorus: “Call me when you break up/ I’ll make it worth it.”

The release came quickly after Gomez and Blanco teased the track earlier this week.

Following its debut, Gomez shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, “Seriously had the BEST time making this song and video with these two!”

Call Me When You Break Up is set to appear on Gomez and Blanco’s upcoming joint album, I Said I Love You First, dropping March 21. The couple announced the project last week, unveiling its lead single, Scared of Loving You.