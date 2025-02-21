Meghan Markle makes first statement amid backlash on 'As Ever'

Meghan Markle breaks silence as backlash on 'As Ever' grows

Meghan Markle issued her first statement amid the growing backlash aimed at her lifestyle As Ever's logo and name.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account and shared her vision board, which featured her goals for 2025 and some goals that she has already achieved.

In the photos placed on her vision board, Meghan gave a rare insight into her lifestyle brand, personal life and some meaningful quotes.

The former Suits star captioned her post, "From memory lane to the memories I’m making today…"

Notably, it is the first time Meghan has spoken up after facing outrage after renaming her brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever.

For the unversed, the Duchess was accused of copying a Majorcan town’s coat of arms logo for her brand.

Moreover, a clothing line 'As Ever' also released a statement, sharing that the brand has existed since 2015.

However, no clarification related to the claims made by Meghan and her team.