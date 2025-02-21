Rihanna set to don magazine cover after A$AP Rocky trial

Rihanna on magazine

Rihanna is returning to the world of fashion after having enough of the courtroom.

The popstar is stepping back into the spotlight, this time with a high-fashion moment.

The music and beauty mogul is set to grace the cover of Harper’s Bazaar next month, just as her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, was found not guilty of felony assault charges in Los Angeles.

While the timing of her cover is noteworthy, fans shouldn’t expect her to comment on the legal battle. Sources say the interview was conducted three months ago, long before the verdict was reached.

Originally, the Bazaar cover was scheduled to debut earlier this week, but an insider told Page Six that it will likely be unveiled on Saturday instead.

Amid the media buzz, Rihanna and Rocky have been keeping things low-key, especially as they celebrate her 37th birthday.

A source shared that the couple chose a quiet morning at home with their two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 1.

“Rocky and Rihanna had breakfast at home, with just the two of them and their kids,” the insider said. Instead of a big public celebration, they are taking time to reconnect as a family. “They’re basically just appreciating the fact that they’re able to be together,” the source added.

Throughout Rocky’s trial, Rihanna was a constant presence in the courtroom, even bringing their children along on one occasion.

Now that the case is behind them, the couple is embracing a sense of normalcy while fans eagerly await the singer’s latest fashion moment.