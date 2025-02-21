Nicolas Cage's ex wife accuses him of 'allowing' son to assault her: Lawsuit

Nicolas Cage allegedly 'failed' to get their son the help he needed

Nicolas Cage is facing a lawsuit from his ex-wife Christina Fulton, who claims the actor ignored their son Weston Coppola Cage’s mental health issues and enabled his violent behaviour before an alleged assault.

According to court documents obtained by People, Fulton accuses Cage of “failing” to intervene before a 2024 incident where Weston, 33, allegedly attacked her.

The lawsuit stems from an altercation on April 28, 2024, which Fulton initially described as a "mental-health crisis" rather than a dispute.

However, Weston was later arrested in July on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. At the time, Fulton said she was “brutally assaulted” and stressed the importance of her son getting professional help.

In her filing, Fulton, 57, alleges Cage, 61, was aware of Weston's history of violence but failed to take necessary action.

She claims the Longlegs star has repeatedly bailed their son out of jail, consumed alcohol with him despite his substance abuse struggles, and funded his lifestyle, including paying for his Los Angeles condo near Cage’s own residence.

The lawsuit accuses Cage of neglecting to ensure Weston received proper psychiatric care, instead fostering a "reckless" environment without boundaries.

Cage’s lawyer has since responded to the lawsuit, calling the allegations “absurd and frivolous,” per People.

“Mr. Cage does not control Weston’s behaviour in any manner and is not responsible for Weston’s alleged assault of his mother.”