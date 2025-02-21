Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker reignite romance after rumoured split

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker relationship ‘going strong’ after breakup

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, who mostly keep their relationship to themselves, have lately been under the spotlight after frequent public appearances.

The 29-year-old supermodel is now back with her ex Booker after she broke up with rapper Bad Bunny.

An insider close to The Kardashians star revealed that the two are “very much together” and “seem very solid right now,” to Us Weekly.

The couple was recently seen together in New York City, as they attended a friend’s dinner party, where they were reportedly “affectionate and touchy-feely.”

Kendall and Booker, who have been in an on-and-off relationship, sparked reunion rumours back in September last year when gossip page DeuxMoi shared a picture of them dining together.

The rekindled romance has only gone stronger since, as the couple recently spent Valentine’s day together in Aspen, where they were spotted at the celeb hotspot Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro.

The reality star broke up with Bad Bunny last May, while Jenner and the NBA star, first got together in 2020 and split after three years, only to reunite and part ways again.