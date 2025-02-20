Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce steps into Hollywood with Oscar-winning star

Travis Kelce, famous NFL who makes rare appearances with his lover Taylor Swift, is now dipping his toes into the world of Hollywood, leaving fans excited about the recent news.

At 35, Kelce takes on a new role as an executive producer for the film My Dead Friend Zoe.

The movie features a powerhouse cast with Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman, who took home the gold for Million Dollar Baby, and Ed Harris, Oscar nominee.

Sonequa Martin-Green and Natalie Morales also bring their talent to the film, making it a star-filled cast.

The flick is written and directed by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, as its set to hit theaters on February 28.

However, this isn’t his first rodeo in Hollywood, as he has appeared in FX’s Grotesquerie and will team up with Adam Sandler in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2.

Taylor Swift's beau also the host of Prime Video’s Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?

Travis Kelce is clearly over the moon about the project, as he’s excited to be a part of something this big, and seemingly people can tell he’s ready to take the spotlight and make the most of it.