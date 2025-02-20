Olivia Rodrigo drops bombshell news with Tyler, the Creator, The Killers

Olivia Rodrigo excites fans with big announcement with Tyler, the Creator and The Killers

Olivia Rodrigo delighted her fans with a big announcement after performing sold-out shows during her Guts tour last year.

The 22-year-old popstar is revealed to be one of the headliners at Osheaga Festival, along with The Killers and Tyler, the Creator, as the festival’s Instagram account announced on Wednesday, February 19th.

The three-day festival in Montreal will feature star-studded line-up, including, Glass Animals, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Lucy Dacus, Finneas, and Gracie Abrams. The Chainsmokers, The Struts, Future Islands, and Cage the Elephant, as well as TV on the Radio, Jamie XX, and Royel Otis.

The musical festival, scheduled to be held at Parc Jean-Dreapeau, will also bring out Barry Can’t Swim, Jorja Smith, Artemas, James Hype, Nico Moreno, Måneskin’s Damiano David, Omah Lay, La Femme, Joey Valence & Brae, and Wunderhorse. The bill also features BBNO$, Sammy Virji, Alex Warren, Claude Vonstroke, Good Neighbours, Naomi Sharon, Adam Ten, Whitney, Matt Champion, Isoxo, Marina, Mark Ambor, Amaarae, Loco Dice, The Dare, Jersey, Oden & Fatzo, Ruby Water, Inji, and Kenny Mason.

This comes after the drivers license hitmaker attended the 67th Grammy Awards ceremony earlier in February, where she did not win an award but took to Instagram and gushed, “soooo much fun @ the grammys.”