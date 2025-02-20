Queen Camilla takes smart step after Prince Harry's UK return decision

King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla has taken a wise step after Prince Harry's surprising decision about UK return with his Invictus Games.

The 77-year-old Queen has stepped out for officially opening a new healing garden on Thursday after attending an important event at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen won hearts with her sweet gestures as she arrived at the Asian Women's Resource Centre (AWRC) to mark its 45th anniversary, highlighting the charity's vital work supporting women and children from Black, Minority and Ethnic backgrounds.

Camila's latest outing comes after Harry's announcement to bring back his sporting competition to the UK in 2027.

However, the Duke's decision could allegedly spark King Charles's fury as his highly anticipated event is set to clash with a milestone birthday for the monarch's beloved wife Queen Camilla, who's never been in Harry's good book.

The Queen toured the newly refurbished centre, where she spent time with staff, volunteers and trustees who support the organisation's mission. She also chatted with survivours of domestic abuse who have received support from AWRC.

The latest engagement reflects Queen Camilla's ongoing dedication to breaking the taboo around domestic abuse through her work with survivors and support organisations. The charity works across the capital to empower BME women and their children through advice, advocacy and practical support.

On Wednesday, King Charles III's office released Camilla's video, showing her meeting with A-listers Cate Blanchett, Andrew Garfield and Prince Harry's pal James Corden at glittering Buckingham Palace reception.



