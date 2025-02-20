Taylor Swift is still 'keeping her distance' from Blake Lively after getting 'hurt'

Blake Lively allegedly used Taylor Swift as an intimidation tactic with Justin Baldoni

Taylor Swift is still keeping her distance from Blake Lively as the actress’s legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni intensifies.

Weeks following initial reports of a rift between the close friends, source tells Page Six that Swift still “needs space” after her name was dragged into the lawsuit.

“Taylor is really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn,” they claimed.

According to the insider, Swift has been “taking a break” from her friendship with Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

“Taylor wants nothing to do with this whole ordeal,” the source said. “She has always been a loyal friend to Blake and doesn’t appreciate being thrown into this at all.”

The tension reportedly stems from Baldoni’s countersuit, which revealed texts in which Lively allegedly referred to Swift as one of her “dragons.” Baldoni also claimed he was pressured by “two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world” to accept Lively’s rewrites for a key rooftop scene in It Ends With Us.

While the texts don’t specify names, many believe Lively was referring to Swift and Reynolds.