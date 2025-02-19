Meghan Markle slammed for ignoring advice amid last minute brand rebrand

Meghan Markle's sudden brand rebrand sparks criticism, with insiders claiming she ignores advice

Meghan Markle has unveiled a fresh new direction for her lifestyle brand, but not without controversy.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, announced the rebranding of her business from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever through an Instagram video, featuring a touching image of her holding hands with daughter Lilibet in the California sunshine.

However, the sudden shift—just weeks before the launch of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan—has drawn criticism.

A royal insider suggested the move highlights her reluctance to heed advice, stating: "This is yet another example of Meghan acting on impulse rather than careful planning."

The insider further claimed that Meghan received extensive guidance when she first joined the royal family, even from the late Queen, but often chose to ignore it. Some speculate that the hasty rebrand may signal underlying challenges in her business strategy.

The timing is particularly noteworthy as Meghan prepares to step back into the spotlight with her upcoming Netflix venture, which was delayed due to the LA wildfires. Whether this new chapter proves successful remains to be seen.