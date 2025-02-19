Rihanna takes sigh of relief as A$AP Rocky gets exonerated in firearm case

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna share two sons RZA and Riot

ASAP Rocky was undergoing trials for alleged felony assault.

The rapper was accused of firing a semiautomatic firearm at his former friend Terrell Ephron during an argument near a hotel almost four years ago.

Finally, the court has reached to a final verdict declaring Rocky not guilty in the assault case.

His partner Rihanna has expressed through social media how thankful she is to God for taking them out of this situation.

The Diamonds vocalist wrote: “The Glory belongs to God and God alone. Thankful, humbled by his mercy.”

While the trials were going on, Ephron claimed that the 36-year-old opened fire at him, which Rocky continued to deny it during all the hearings.

As per Bang Premier, while the verdict was being read out, the 36-year-old Barbadian singer was seated right behind her partner.

As the verdict was announced, the Sundress vocalist said: “Thank God for saving my life."

Both Rihanna and ASAP, who share two sons RZA and Riot, have taken a sigh of relief now after the court’s decision.