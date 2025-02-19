Meghan Markle makes major change on Instagram page after backlash

Meghan Markle has taken a big decision about her Instagram page after backlash grows amid 'As Ever' rebranding.

The Duchess of Sussex recently announced that she has renamed her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard to As Ever in an selfie style video on her official IG account.

However, the former Suits actress landed in major trouble after Francisca Mora Veny, a mayor of Porreres accused Meghan of copying a Majorcan town’s coat of arms logo.

Now, it appears that the mother-of-two reacted to the outrage by following the official page of As Ever from her own account.

On February 18, Meghan Markle opened up about the new chapter of her life which has always been her "love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday."

"I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating. Sending lots of love," the statement penned by the Duchess reads.