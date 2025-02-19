Benny Blanco fearful for relationship with fiancée Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been giving major couple goals since they got the spotlight for their romance.

Fans swoon over these lovebirds and root for their blossoming relationship.

In the midst of the loved-up Valentine’s Day surprise by the music producer and Selena announcing musical collaboration with her beau on the album, I Said I Love You First, the 36-year-old makes a sad confession.

In a candid chat with Interview Magazine, the What Do I Do producer admitted that he often becomes anxious thinking that the Only Murders in the Building star is “going to change her mind and leave him.”

But the Emilia Perez star assured him that he is stuck with her for life and called him “very romantic”.

Ed Sheeran’s song Perfect producer explained the dynamics between the two, claiming that there is no “ego” between them, “She's praying for me to win, and I'm praying for her to win.”

For the unversed, Gomez and Blanco are collaborating on a new album I Said I Love You First set to release on March 21.

Last week the couple dropped their first love song from the album, Scared of Loving You accompanied with a music video filmed at Disneyland.