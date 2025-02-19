Princess Beatrice receives new surprising message about stepson

Princess Beatrice has received an emotional message about her stepson Christopher Woolf as American architect Dara Huang, who's mother the eight-year-old, took him Florida.

Dara Huang has expressed her feelings about spending half-term in Florida with Beatrice’s stepson, seemingly leaving the royal with tears in her eyes with her emotional admission about mother-son bond.

Turning to Instagram, Huang wrote: "What half-term looks like when you’re from Florida."

She got emotional as made heartfelt admission about the young boy: "Spending time with our loved ones is the most important part about school break!"

Christopher Woolf's mother uploaded several photographs showing Wolfie spending time at Sea World, Miami beaches and riding a pedalo.

Dara Huang'sex-husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a member of the royal family through his wife, Princess Beatrice. The couple married in 2020 - two years after Edoardo and Huang separated.

Edoardo and Beatarice have welcomed two more children Sienna Elizabeth and Athena Elizabeth Rose together since their marriage.