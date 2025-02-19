Billie Eilish leaves fans worried as she reveals health issue

Billie Eilish health update worries fans

Billie Eilish got her fans worried after she shared a health update during her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour concert in Brisbane on Tuesday night.

After performing live rendition of When the Party’s Over, the nine-time Grammy award winner told the crowd that she is suffering from sinusitis.

"I was sick for literally four months straight," she admitted. "I have sinusitis. I got sick again three days before this tour."

"My voice sounds horrible, and I'm embarrassed. I've been feeling insecure. I'm sorry if I sound like sh*t."

Following her revelation, fans took to social media to express their concern.

"Billie said she had a cold for four months straight and then got sick on Christmas day and then she got sick literally three days before Australian tour started OH SOMEONE, PLEASE FREE BILLIE FROM HER SINUSES," one wrote.

A user questioned, "Why is she always sick?"

"I feel so sorry for her. I know this feeling... I pray for her that she will get over it," one commented.

"I HOPE SHE STOPS BEING ILL SO MUCHHHH," added one fan.

"I can relate sinusitis is the devil! Billie baby you always sound flawless!!," said one more.

Eilish’s admission came after she was seen at Melbourne airport on Monday wearing a face mask.

The What Was I Made For hitmaker had previously admitted she was sick while performing at Kansas City in November 2024. She also suffered a similar experience back in 2023, in Ireland.

Eilish will be performing 12 sold-out Australian shows across Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne as part of her Hit Me Hard and Soft World Tour.