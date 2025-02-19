Lady Louise skips major tour with Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh set off on another trip soon after returning from their week-long royal tour in Nepal, which they took on behalf of King Charles.

The royal couple was joined by their teenage son, James, Earl of Wessex, as they took a break from their royal duties. Meanwhile, their eldest daughter, Lady Louise opted out of the trip.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie were spotted enjoying a skiing holiday in St Moritz in Switzerland along with their son and some of their friends, via Hello!

It is understood that their 21-year-old daughter could not join her family during the half-term getaway since she is studying at the University of St Andrews. The last Louise was seen with the royals was during the annual Christmas Walk in December at the King’s Sandringham estate.

The tour comes after Edward and Sophie were in Nepal as they fulfilled their roles individually and as a pair. Prince Edward met with youngsters participating in The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, continuing the mission of his late father Prince Philip.

Meanwhile, Sophie joined discussions about crucial interventions supporting survivors of sexual exploitation, gender-based violence, and trafficking.