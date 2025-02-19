King Charles talks about chemotherapy at Buckingham Palace key meeting

King Charles talks about chemotherapy after concerning health warning

King Charles conversed about chemotherapy during a key meeting at Buckingham Palace.

For the unversed, the monarch honoured members of the entertainment industry with an MBE at the Palace, and one of the honourees was Strictly Come Dancing's professional dancer, Amy Dowden.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy. Similarly, the King and Princess Kate announced their cancer diagnosis in 2024.

The Princess of Wales is in remission from cancer after taking medical treatment. However, the King is still undergoing chemotherapy.

Express reported that Amy revealed she had a chat about the fatal disease with the King during a star-studded event at the Palace.

She said, "We spoke about my recovery from chemotherapy and the impact of chemotherapy on my body."

"It's really surreal, it's been like an out-of-body experience but is it a true honour to get an MBE and I will forever do what I can to raise awareness and fundraise for Crohn's and colitis, and Crohn's & Colitis UK charity, and also, recently as well for breast cancer getting as many people as I possibly can to check themselves as earlier detection saves lives," the dance star added.

Notably, the King joined the conversation about cancer after a life coach Julie Leonard urged the monarch to take rest as his back-to-back royal engagements might cause harm to his health.