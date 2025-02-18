David Beckham takes inspo from wife Victoria Beckham in his latest venture

David Beckham draws inspiration from wife Victoria Beckham

David Beckham is once again taking inspiration from his wife Victoria Beckham as he goes on to launch his very own clothing line.

The 49-year-old has reportedly filed for a trademark application last week surrounding ‘clothing, footwear, and headgear.’

A source revealed to The Sun that the Manchester United star's upcoming venture features a trademarked logo resembling a barcose-style design with seven lines, similar to his iconic No.7 football shirt.

The insider explained on Monday, February 17, “David is a style icon so it seems like a no-brainer for him to launch his own clothing range,” a source told the outlet on Monday.

“Obviously he can earn a fortune by doing deals to be the face of other brands, but this would give him real control.

Speaking of his logo, they further added, “It is very early days but the fact that he has a logo sorted which he has trademarked is a clear sign that a clothing brand is something he is interested in.”

Although Beckham’s designs are “more likely to be casual sportswear rather than high-end designer gear” as compared to his beloved wife.