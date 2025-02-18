'Peaky Blinders' reaches final chapter with mysterious ending

The Peaky Blinders movie, which entertained people worldwide, now officially wrapped up filming, bringing next chapter of the iconic series closer ending.

Fans of the hit show can now look forward to what comes next as director Steven Knight has teased exciting plans for the next part.

Knight recently told BBC Breakfast that filming for Peaky Blinders movie wrapped its ending on December 13, 2024, and they’re now working on the editing stuff.

"I would say this, wouldn’t I? But it’s fantastic. We’ve got the best, I think, the best British actors all in one place, including Stephen [Graham]," he shared.

While talking about the clips, the creator of the movie shared his confidence, saying: "The stuff that I’m watching – the rushes, the assemblies – no one will be disappointed. It is quite an incredible thing." "It’s a very fitting way to end this part of the Peaky story," he continued.

Although the movie is all ready to put an end to original Peaky Blinders series, Knight teased that the world of "Peaky" will continue.

"I’m not allowed to announce it, but I’m just saying that the world of Peaky will continue," he added.

The director Steven Knight has a lot in his plate right now other than Peaky Blinders movie, as he’s working on many projects as well.