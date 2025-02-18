Kim Kardashian gives cold shoulder to ex Pete Davidson at star-studded event

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, former lovers who used to steal the spotlight with their romance and PDA moments, recently have an awkward run-in at the SNL 50th anniversary special.

The moment, when The Kardashians star ignored her ex-lover, didn’t go unnoticed by the media and they captured it. Despite being in the same star-studded room, Kim made sure to keep her distance from her ex-boyfriend Pete.

A video has captured everyone’s attention online where Kim strolling past Pete as he chats with a friend on the red carpet, while the comedian is left trailing behind her like a shadow.According to DailyMail, Kim and Pete kept things “very cordial” at the event, making sure that there was no awkwardness or hesitation between them.

However, their lack of interaction seemed intentional, as they both wanted to steer clear of any speculations about getting back together.

While the SKIMS founder was busy having a chit-chat with other stars, the actor and comedian decided to keep her profile low-key, hanging out with his comedian friend John Mulaney.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson decided to call it quits after nine months of their romance back in August 2022.