Meghan Markle shows off new accessory with hidden meaning

Meghan Markle, who shared exciting news with her followers late Monday night, debuted a special accessory with a hidden meaning.

The Duchess of Sussex too to her Instagram to reveal the next phase of her much-anticipated lifestyle brand, which has now been renamed to ‘As Ever’ from ‘American Riviera Orchard.

Meghan, who is known to be keen about her choice of wear given the scrutiny, declared her support for another special cause.

In the candid selfie-style video, Meghan was seen in her garden as she spoke about what the future holds for the brand launch. Dressed in a causal white dress shirt and jeans, a make-up free Meghan was seen wearing a red heart initial necklace studded with small diamonds.

The necklace is a bespoke exclusive pendant by The Gold Album which was created in collaboration with CHLA Heart Ambassador, Kelly McKee Zajfen. The accessory was designed for a special cause – when you purchase a red heart necklace, 15% of the proceeds go directly to CHLA to provide life-saving care to children.

According to Hello!, it is suspected that the pendant may have been a gift from Prince Harry for Valentine’s Day or a special way to support a cause that Meghan had support at the end of last year.

In October last year, Meghan attended the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala while Prince Harry was on a solo tour in South Africa to support his charities.

It may have been a meaningful gesture from Prince Harry to show that even if they are apart, he still supports his wife's decisions.