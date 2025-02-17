Sacha Baron Cohen reaches out to Isla Fisher after she talks 'tough' divorce

The pair filed for divorce had a near 15-year marriage and share three kids

Sacha Baron Cohen is showing support for Isla Fisher, even as they navigate their divorce.

Days after Fisher, 49, opened up about their split in an interview with The Sunday Times, the Borat star, 53, left a rare public comment on his ex’s Instagram for the first time since their divorce.

Fisher had shared a stunning Valentine’s Day photo from her latest shoot, dressed in a pink off-the-shoulder mini dress as she posed against a black leather-like bedspread. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” she captioned the shot.

Cohen’s response was simple but notable: “Stunning photoshoot.”

Fisher acknowledged the comment with a smiling emoji and a “Thank you.”

Other celebrities also flooded her post with praise, including Rachel Zoe, who wrote, “HOT AF @islafisher” with a fire emoji.

The photoshoot was the same one where Fisher reflected on the end of their 13-year marriage in The Sunday Times on a February 8 issue, calling it “the most difficult thing I’ve been through.”

She admitted, “I never imagined my family being separated, but we are committed and loving parents.”

The former couple, who married in 2010, share three children — Olive, 17, Elula, 14, and Montgomery, 9.