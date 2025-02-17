Meghan Markle stuns in ten jaw dropping outfits at 2025 Invictus Games

Meghan Markle turned heads at the 2025 Invictus Games with a stunning designer wardrobe

Meghan Markle made a high-fashion statement at the 2025 Invictus Games in British Columbia, showcasing a dazzling wardrobe worth £270,000 over the three-day event.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, turned heads with 10 meticulously curated outfits, blending sophistication with designer luxury.

From a striking £22,000 ensemble featuring premium leather boots to her most extravagant look—a £254,777 outfit worn at a children’s storytime event—Meghan’s style remained a focal point of the Games, reported GB News.

Despite being £30,000 less expensive than her 2023 Invictus Games wardrobe, her selections reflected an unwavering preference for opulent fashion.

For the storytime event, Meghan's most costly ensemble included a £240 Dôen sweater paired with a £237 La Ligne green ribbed skirt and a £2,950 Giuliva Heritage cashmere robe.

However, the real showstopper was her jewellery—her £140,000 diamond engagement ring, an £85,000 eternity band, a £20,824 Cartier Tank Francaise watch, and a £5,000 Cartier Love Bracelet completed the look.

Throughout the Games, Meghan stayed true to her signature neutral palette, reminiscent of her time as a senior royal, frequently opting for designers like Ralph Lauren and Valentino. Luxury accessories remained a staple, with her Cartier pieces consistently making an appearance.

With every outfit choice, Meghan once again proved her status as a global fashion icon, seamlessly blending elegance with extravagant spending.