Lefty Gunplay responds to claims about Kendrick Lamar controversy

Lefty Gunplay, American rapper and songwriter who is known for his gritty style, is setting the record straight after some serious allegations about his involvement in Kendrick Lamar’s track TV Off.

Gunplay, born Franklin Holladay, recently hit back at claims made by Audiomack cofounder Brian Zisook on X (formerly Twitter).

On February 16, the cofounder accused the rapper of not receiving publishing royalties for his work on Kendrick Lamar’s track TV Off from the album GNX.

Zisook argued that Gunplay wasn’t signed up with a Performing Rights Organization (PRO), which means that he couldn’t collect royalties for the song or any of his other music.

However, he further pointed out that U.S. songwriters have three years to claim their royalties or the money will be sent to major publishers instead.

The following day, the businessman updated his post, saying that "various sources" told him that Gunplay registered with BMI, meaning that he could now start receiving his royalties.

Lefty Gunplay, who got attention for his feature on TV Off, responded to the viral thread, which had over three million views till now, as he seemed to be confirming that he’s now signed with a PRO.