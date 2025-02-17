Prince Harry receives delightful news from UK about Archie, Lilibet return

Prince Harry received a positive response from the UK after he announced his return to his homeland possibly alongside his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

For the unversed, during the closing ceremony of Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he is all set to bring Invictus Games to Birmingham in 2027.

In response, the Labour MP for Birmingham Selly Oak Veterans Minister Al Carns gave the green light to the former working royal to make his future event a big success.

In conversation with The Telegraph, the UK official praised Harry as an 'amazing patron' and vowed to support the Duke's mission.

He said, "We will get behind it, I can guarantee you. Birmingham has a really good spirit and the UK is increasingly involved and committed to delivering support to its veterans."

The UK minister who met Harry in Canada also revealed about Invictus Games future plans.

"We talked about how we can broaden out the Games from an international perspective, make it connect more into society, how we could connect it into schools and make sure people know about it from a young age," Al Carns added.

While giving good news to the Duke, Al Carns further said, "It’s going to be amazing. We’re going to try and build a real festival feel. Birmingham has a good pedigree in running big events, like the Commonwealth Games."

It is important to note that Prince Harry might bring Archie and Lilibet to the UK as he himself admitted to introducing his little ones to the Invictus Games in the future.