Meghan Markle sparks mystery with surprising action

Meghan Markle has been making headlines for her way of dealing the people since joining the royal family after her marriage in 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex, who stole the spotlight with her presence at Harry's Invictus Games in Canada, once caused the horror at her first solo engagement.

In September 2018, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out of the luxury car in a sleek black Givenchy gown at the Royal Academy of Arts in central London.

After greeting her host, the Oceania art exhibit by Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Sir Kenneth Olisa, Meghan shut the car door behind her, leaving fans guessing with her gesture.

The former Suits star's action forced fans to take to social media to share their comments about the Duchess' move, with one writing: 'Meghan is just one of us.'

She received massive praise for her 'down-to-earth' approach to royal life by both royal fans and commentators.

Royal correspondent Emily Andrews added: 'A princess who still takes the time to shut her car door. Well done Meghan.'

Meanwhile, some royal experts, were quick to interpret that the Duchess may have actually 'breached royal protocol' in closing the car door herself while others read it as the first sign of her defiance, eventually leading to Megxit.

Royals aren't meant to close the doors of the cars they arrive in is far more sombre, according to a host of etiquette experts and royal protection officers.

Talking to Radio 1 Newsbeat at the time, etiquette expert William Hanson clarified that Meghan's action does not constitute a breach of protocol.

Rather, he said that members of the royal family typically have their car doors opened and closed by a member of staff for security reasons rather than 'airs and graces'.

He said: 'Whether she thought long and hard about it before it happened, I doubt it, I suspect it was force of habit, but it is interesting to see that many have noticed as usually dignitaries have a member of staff to do this for them. That comes from a security point of view, mainly, not just for perpetuating airs and graces.'

When a royal rolls up in a car to attend an engagement, that is when they are at their most vulnerable to attack, protection officers warned The Sun on Sunday.