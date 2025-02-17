James Norton reacts to rumours of him playing 'James Bond' in next film

James Norton is left baffled over the speculations

Happy Valley star James Norton has set the record straight about him playing 007 in the new James Bond film.

Rumours have been circulating all over the internet for a quite a few days that James has been selected to play the iconic role, previously played by Daniel Craig, in the upcoming sequel.

The 39-year-old has finally reacted to the speculations, while admitting that he is puzzled to hear the gossip.

On February 16 at the BAFTA Awards in London, Norton told TV presenter Alex Zane that whoever is spreading this fake news needs to find some other job.

“Whoever is deciding on these odds needs to get a new job. It’s so weird and bemusing.”

"Yet again it's based on pure speculation. It makes for a good clickbait moment in the media but other than that, it's fun and bemusing I guess”, added the Grantchester actor.

However, the OG Daniel once named James to be one of his personal favourite actors to take over the titular role.

Meanwhile, 'Bond 26' is reportedly in the making as co-producer Michael G Wilson dropped a few hints in 2022, saying that the new movie will be a hard test for the franchise.

Craig has reportedly stepped away from the lead role.