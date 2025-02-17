Kevin Costner’s odd reaction to Ryan Reynolds’ ‘SNL 50’ joke

Kevin Costner has recently showed no interest to Ryan Reynolds’s joke on Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary Special aimed at Justin Baldoni legal case.

Deadpool star took part in a skit with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as Ryan stood up from his seat and said, “I have a question.”

The pair responded, “Oh Ryan Reynolds, how's it going?”

Although the actor’s fun banter left in splits, the reaction by Yellowstone star Kevin, who was sitting just behind the couple, had viewers in hysterics.

The Highway Men reportedly smirked at the casual handling of the sexual assault allegations and smear campaigns.

After the reaction went viral on social media, the online users were quick to make comments on Kevin’s expression.

One user wrote, “The rest of us are Kevin Costner. Blake and Ryan have some explaining to do. Also, what they did to Justin Baldoni is not funny at all. #SNL50.”

Another remarked, “No mercy for Ryan Reynolds from Kevin Costner at #SNL50.”

“Kevin Costner and Cher were in for the gossip but weren’t having it!” added a third user.

A fourth user said, “Did I see Kevin Costner sitting next to here [sic]? He didn’t look too impressed when Ryan Reynolds made his joke.”

Meanwhile, Ryan and Blake appeared united first time two months after accusing of sexual harassment in a lawsuit.

However, Justin filed a $400 million suit blaming Blake, Ryan and publicist Leslie Sloane of defamation and extortion.

Nevertheless, It Ends With Us star rejected the claims brought by Blake.