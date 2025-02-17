Jimmy Fallon looks back on ‘Saturday Night Live’ audition

Jimmy Fallon looks back on his ‘Saturday Night Live’ audition

Jimmy Fallon reflected on his 1998 Saturday Night Live audition ahead of its 50th anniversary special.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host took to X (formerly Twitter) where he posted the video of his screen test with a tweet, "I was so nervous. I want to thank [creator] Lorne Michaels for everything. (And @adamsandler)."

In the short clip, Fallon did impressions of celebrities like Christopher Walken, Jerry Seinfeld, and Colin Quinn. He also brought his guitar to imitate the singers from U2, Counting Crows, and The Cure.

Fans gave a delightful reaction to his post, with one saying, "That was fantastic Jimmy. Easy to understand why they chose you."

"Jimmy, you never gave up on your goals and dreams and had the talent to back it up. A true inspiration. Thank you for continuing to entertain us," another added.

One more user wrote, "I love this. I can't even imagine how nervous you must've been. I would've had a panic attack and been out of there!"

"A legend was born on that day and continues to be one," a fan penned.

Soon after his audition post, Jimmy Fallon graced the red carpet of SNL 50 event with his wife Nancy Juvonen.