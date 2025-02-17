Prince William shares heartfelt message as Harry gets emotional at Invictus

Prince William surprised fans with his heartwarming message at a key event, while his brother Prince Harry shed tears at the closing ceremony of Invictus Games 2025.

The Prince of Wales delighted the audience with a pre-recorded message at the 2025 EE BAFTAs despite missing the star-studded ceremony due to a Caribbean Holiday with his wife Kate Middleton and children.

As per Hello! Magazine, the future King recorded his speech during his visit to the London Screen Academy a few days ago.

Notably, William has been the president of the British Academy of Film & Television Arts for years.

In a heartfelt statement, he said, "Good evening everyone. As President of BAFTA, I’m delighted to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the Rising Star Award, which is presented in honour of Mary Selway."

He added, "What a 20 years and what a line-up of exceptional talent! Since 2006 this award has not only championed the industry’s rising stars but has helped to inspire the next generation of acting talent to pursue their dreams."

"The five incredibly talented people nominated tonight demonstrate a remarkable range of performances and have each captured the imagination of audiences over the last year."

"Judging by the international success of the previous nominees and winners of this award, I am certain we will be seeing much more of their work over the next twenty years and beyond."

At the end of his speech, William called upon stage two previous winners of the EE Rising Star Award James McAvoy and Letitia Wright to announce this year's nominees.