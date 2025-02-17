Chris Rock celebrates 60th birthday with star-studded bash, Madonna, Tom Hanks, more

Chris Rock celebrates 60th birthday with stars

Chris Rock had a pretty star-studded 60th birthday bash.

The comic actor celebrated turning 60 in style, hosting a star-studded party at the Crane Club in New York City on Saturday, February 15—just over a week after his official birthday on February 7.

The exclusive event drew major Hollywood names, including Madonna, Bill Murray, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry, Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola, as well as Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld, as People reports.

Rock marked the milestone in a dark gray pinstripe suit, leaving it unbuttoned over a textured black sweater, as per pictures obtained by the outlet.

Madonna arrived in a black slip dress with lace details, sheer tights, knee-high leather boots, and a black leather jacket with fur trim.

Hanks opted for a black suit over a dark blue shirt, while Wilson sparkled in sequined jeans, a black turtleneck, and a black jacket.

Murray stood out in light pink pants, a light blue shirt, and a blue blazer, while Teller chose an all-black ensemble, with Sperry pairing for a black leather jacket with a white mini dress featuring black polka dots, accessorized with tights and a maroon bag.

Seinfeld wore a classic dark blue suit, and his wife complemented the look with a black outfit featuring a lace high neckline.

The night was a grand celebration for Rock, who has a long history with several of his famous guests.

Murray and Rock previously worked together in the 2001 animated film Osmosis Jones, and Rock also appeared in Murray’s 2015 holiday special, A Very Murray Christmas. Meanwhile, Seinfeld and Rock collaborated on the HBO comedy special Talking Funny in 2011, where they discussed the art of comedy alongside Ricky Gervais and Louis C.K.

The birthday bash brought together a mix of Hollywood legends and comedy icons, making for a night to remember.