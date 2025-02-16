Shakira makes 'heartbreaking' announcement ahead of Peru performance

Shakira calls off concert in surprising turn of events

Shakira has called off her concert in Lima in a surprising turn of events after being admitted to hospital with a rare condition.

The Waka Waka singer took to her Instagram on Sunday, February 16, to share a heart-breaking update with her fans and followers as she indicated an underlying health issue.

She wrote in a statement, “I am very sad that I will not be able to take the stage today. I have been deeply emotional and excited about reuniting with my beloved Peruvian audience.”

Despite her condition, the Columbian superstar said she is on her road to recovery, adding, “My plan is to perform this show as soon as possible. My team and the promoter are already working on a new date.”

This comes on the heels of her arrival in Peru ahead of her scheduled performance on Sunday, February 16.

After landing in Peru on Friday, February 14, she expressed her gratitude to fans for hosting a warm welcome.

She wrote at the time, “Thank you for such an emotional welcome, Lima!”

For the unversed, Shakira is in the midst of her tour that is scheduled to continue across Latin America, Canada, and the U.S.